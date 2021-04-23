The BFC is launching an Institute of Positive Fashion Forum

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The British Fashion Council has announced its first Institute of Positive Fashion Forum (IPF Forum), a day-long event to discuss all things sustainable and fashion.

It’s no secret the pandemic has forced the industry to take stock and slow down its pace, rethinking what its consumers actually need versus what is produced.

The event will act as a debate of the issues facing the fashion industry, ahead of COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, hosted in Glasgow in November.

Caroline Rush, BFC Chief Executive commented: ‘The last year presented the fashion industry with an opportunity to reset its priorities, however there is still urgent work to be done to ensure we reach the COP26 goals. With the IPF Forum, we aim to bring the fashion industry together to make sustainable changes by providing practical steps from an incredible roster of speakers, each providing unique perspective on issues facing the industry.’

The IPF Forum will take place digitally on Thursday 10th June 2021, and focus on catalysts for Positive Change, hosting inspirational talks and practical action-led discussions to address the day’s agenda.

Topics of conversation will cover the IPF Pillars: Environment, People, Community & Craftsmanship and the COP26 themes Adaptation & Resilience, Energy, Finance, Nature and Transport.

There will be a speaker programme and private roundtables discussing the Race to Net Zero, Green Economy, Biodiversity, Circularity, Social Justice, Diversity and Inclusion and Community.

Speakers include Business Leaders, Government representatives, environment experts, diversity advocates, Creative Directors, Activists, Editors and Educators. Confirmed speakers so far include Chief Executive Officers Emmanuel Gintzburger (Alexander McQueen) and Marco Gobbetti (Burberry) as well as June Sarpong, Director of Creative Diversity BBC who will be in conversation with Virgil Abloh, Founder and Creative Director (Off-White) and Artistic Director (Louis Vuitton Mens).

Other confirmed participants include Bandana Tewari, Lifestyle Journalist and Sustainability Activist, Cyrill Gutsch, Founder Parley for the Oceans and Dilys Williams, Director Centre for Sustainable Fashion.

The Forum will be accessible to ticket holders through the IPF website where tickets for the day are now available to purchase for £150.

This will gain access to the live day of seminars and talks via a private log in, and you will have the opportunity to network online with other attendees, build a personalised schedule and access resources in the IPF Future of Fashion Innovation Showcase.