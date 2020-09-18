Donald Trump has been accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Former model Amy Dorris has come forward this week to accuse President Donald Trump of sexual assault.

The alleged incident reportedly took place at the 1997 US Open tennis tournament outside a VIP box bathroom when Donald Trump was 51 and Amy Dorris was just 24.

Coming forward with her account this week, Amy told the Guardian that the alleged incident – during a visit to New York with then boyfriend Jason Binn (a close friend of Trump’s) – had left her feeling ‘sick’ and ‘violated’.

Dorris alleged that the real estate magnate assaulted her outside the bathroom, despite her reportedly telling him ‘No, please stop’.

‘He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,’ Amy Dorris told the Guardian.

‘I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it. I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.’

The 48-year-old also recalls telling her boyfriend at the time: ‘He’s all over me. I can’t deal with this. You have to do something.’

Amy Dorris reportedly has several people around her who can corroborate her story, including her mother and friends who she spoke to immediately after the alleged incident and a therapist.

Trump has denied the allegations.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has faced allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, with the President facing multiple accusations in 2016.

Amy Dorris has also reportedly said that she did consider coming forward in 2016, but chose not to in order to protect her family.

We will continue to update this story.