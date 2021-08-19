William and Kate open up about ‘difficult times’ following Prince Philip’s death

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Philip sadly passed away earlier this year, aged 99, while residing at Windsor Castle.

On 9th April, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.’

Social media was awash with tributes for the late Duke, with royal family members releasing previously unseen photographs and sharing sweet anecdotes.

The Queen sent personal thank you notes to all those who paid tribute to Prince Philip, and also went on to share a cherished memory of her husband online.

Now, Twitter account Gerts Royal Replies has shared a message they received from Prince William and Kate Middleton following the Duke’s tragic passing.

In response to a message of condolence, the royal couple sent a card featuring a photo of Prince Philip from 2012 when he attended the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Armed Forces Parade and Muster at Windsor castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also opened up about how much their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, miss their great-grandfather.

The note reads: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.

‘They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time.’

In April, Prince William said that he felt ‘lucky’ to have known his grandfather, writing on social media: ‘I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

‘I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!’

Our thoughts remain with the family.