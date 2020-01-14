William and Harry respond to ‘false’ and ‘offensive’ reports about their relationship

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been reported on endlessly over the past year, and there have been a number of ‘feud’ rumours and speculation that the royal brothers have grown apart. Harry and Meghan officially split from William and Kate’s royal household, William and Kate removed the Sussexes names from their charity, and the ‘Fab Four’ as they were previously known no longer live close by in the Kensington Palace area.

It is something that Harry addressed during the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired late last year.

He told reporter Tom Bradby: ‘We are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.

‘We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.’

But Reuters reports that William and Harry have finally decided to speak out about the rumours in a joint statement. They both denied a story published earlier this week that Harry was isolated from the royal family by William’s ‘bullying attitude’.

The Times claimed a source had shared the information, but royal correspondant, Omid Scobie, shared a statement from the brothers on Twitter yesterday.

It reads: ‘Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,’ said spokespeople for the princes.

‘For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.’

Following Harry and Meghan’s announcement that they will be stepping back from their roles as ‘senior royals’, the Queen joined the brothers alongside Prince Charles for ‘crisis talks’ at her estate in Sandringham this week.

She later released a statement which reads: ‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

‘Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.’