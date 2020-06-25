Why the Cambridge children were christened in different chapels

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis celebrated their birthdays in lockdown this year, and while the little royals were unable to see extended family as a result of the government guidelines on coronavirus, Prince William and Kate Middleton ensured that they enjoyed their special days by throwing virtual tea parties and baking extra special birthday cakes.

And while the siblings, along with their older brother Prince George, usually follow suit when it comes to royal traditions, Charlotte was not actually christened at the same chapel as her brothers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held George and Louis’ christenings at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, near Buckingham Palace.

However, they decided to christen Charlotte at St Mary Magdalene Church at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

So why were they held in different places?

In 2018, Prima.co.uk spoke to Kensington Palace to find out the reason behind the decision – and it has nothing to do with royal protocol or tradition.

Instead, it was revealed that William and Kate chose the chapel in Norfolk for their daughter’s christening due to ‘personal preference’.

A spokesperson told the site: ‘It was their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s preference.’

Royal expert Penny Junor explained that convenience likely played a part when it came to Louis’ christening. The couple moved to London from Norfolk in 2017 when William retired from his job with the East Anglia Air Ambulance to become a full time royal.

Junor said: ‘When Charlotte was christened, the family was spending much more time in Norfolk, so Sandringham was the obvious choice for minimum disruption.

‘But now I think they are spending more time at Kensington Palace, so London makes more sense.’

The relocation to the capital also coincided with George starting school at St Thomas’ in Battersea in South London.