TogetherBand’s International Women’s Day video includes a surprising Royal appearance

The video is a celebration of women globally and asks you to address what gender equality means to you.

International Women’s Day is just around the corner and in amongst the sea of campaigns, brands and events marking the day comes a standout video from TogetherBand.

The two-minute long compilation video features ten women from different walks of life and across the globe faced with a challenge: to share what ‘gender equality’ means to them, alongside their biggest wishes and wants for gender equality in the next decade.

Never heard of TogetherBand? It launched in 2002 as an ambition project, with the goal of launching a product that helped to empower ‘people and the planet’. They produce a range of seventeen woven bracelets handmade from 100% sustainable and upcycled materials, each which reflects a different UN global goal.

TogetherBand Goal 5, Global Equality, £20.00 for two

They range from goals focused on poverty, climate change and education, the main aim being to bring together as many people as possible and remind them of these underlying human goals. If you’re not familiar with the seventeen UN global goals, they’re as follows:

GOAL 1: No Poverty

GOAL 2: Zero Hunger

GOAL 3: Good Health and Well-being

GOAL 4: Quality Education

GOAL 5: Gender Equality

GOAL 6: Clean Water and Sanitation

GOAL 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

GOAL 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

GOAL 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

GOAL 10: Reduced Inequality

GOAL 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

GOAL 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

GOAL 13: Climate Action

GOAL 14: Life Below Water

GOAL 15: Life on Land

GOAL 16: Peace and Justice Strong Institutions

GOAL 17: Partnerships to achieve the Goal

Back to the video, which boasts an impressive line up of ten women addressing the very vital issue of gender equality in 2020. Produced by film-maker Harvey Marcus, stars include Jameela Jamil, Eugenie Princess of York, Halima Aden, Tigerlily Taylor and Donna Air.

They voice their goals for girls of the next generation; goals for feminists, ready to make a change; and goals for women globally, painting a vision of a future where women are equal to men in every respect.

Princess Eugenie candidly shares: ‘I want the 28.7 women enslaved today to become free.’

To watch the video for yourself, simply click play below. And while we’re on the topic, weekend food for thought: what does gender equality mean to you?