How brands are celebrating International Women’s Day 2021

The charitable initiatives and capsule collections giving back this IWD to support and empower young girls and women.

Monday 8th March marks International Women’s Day. You’ll have likely heard friends discussing it or already spotted a charitable tee or two on your Instagram feed.

International Women’s Day is always a significant date within team Marie Claire’s diary, as it provides such a great opportunity to champion the achievements of women around the world, as well as highlighting what desperately still needs to be done in the ongoing fight for women’s rights and equality for all women.

From logo tees to gin and sunglasses there’s some great way to support your sisterhood and incredible female-focussed charities like, Women for Women International, Caïo, Rosa and Bloody Good Period this month.

As the International Women’s Day charity proudly denotes, ‘an equal world is an enabled world.’ With so many of the team’s favourite brands celebrating women and raising awareness of gender bias we’ve compiled the edit of the best charitable initiatives and capsule collections that are giving back to organisations which support and empower women this year.

SHOP THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY EDIT:

The brand: Roxanne Assoulin, trio of enamel and gold bracelets, £300

The IWD campaign: New York-based Roxanne Assoulin’s playful bracelets are a firm favourite of our Editor’s. This beaded trio is strung together with hearts and the words ‘kind’ and ‘woman.’ Exclusive to Net-a-Porter, mix up how you wear yours to switch up how the phrase reads or, gift two of the three to inspiring women in your life.

The donation: 100% of the profits go to Women for Women International (UK) who help women survivors of war to rebuild their lives.

The brand: Anissa Kermiche, ‘Titty Committee’ jugs, £110

The IWD campaign: Inspired by the strong women in her life Anissa Kermiche’s instantly recognisable sculptures highlight the female form. Crafted from glossy earthenware this pair of linked ‘Titty Committee’ jugs are playfully cast in the shape of a bust. Ideal for filling with dried wildflowers or, a few sprigs of eucalyptus position yours on your mantlepiece or dresser.

The donation: 100% of the profits go to Women for Women International (UK) who help women survivors of war to rebuild their lives.

The brand: V by Laura Vann

The IWD campaign: Jeweller V by Laura Vann are donating 5% of all their online sales to The Fawcett Society – he UK’s leading charity campaigning for gender equality and women’s rights. Laura shared “now more than ever it’s important to progress the fight for women’s rights. The pandemic has accelerated gender inequality and in doing so has exposed the broken system we live in. With more eyes on the government to reform the system we hope our contribution will go some way to fight with the Fawcett Society for women’s rights across the country.”

The donation: 5% of all sales for the month of March go to The Fawcett Society

The brand: Dai

The IWD campaign: Sustainable performance wear brand, Dai (run by a powerhouse of women) understands the difficulties women from all walks of life have faced over these past 12 months. So, to celebrate all the amazing things women have achieved in and out of the workplace, Dai have set up the Trailblazer Awards to inspire women to share their stories and win some highly sought-after prizes. The brand also donate £10 from every order to SmartWorks, supporting women by providing high quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need.

The donation: Alongside donating £10 per order for the month of March. Dai is giving away a £50 Dai gift card, a selection of NIO cocktails and lots of extras to ALL of the incredible women, who share their own story or nominated a friend/colleague in their Trailblazer Awards.

The brand: Mango

The IWD campaign: Mango have collaborated with Mexican artist Ana Leovy to create a capsule collection of joyful tees and totes. Adorned with Ana’s vibrant illustrations and made using sustainable materials.

The donation: 100% profits will be donated to the Vicente Ferrer Foundation (VFF), an incentive that promotes gender equality projects in southern India.

The brand: Sézane

The IWD campaign: Available to shop from the 8th March, Sézane’s limited edition slogan tee adorned with ‘la femme’ is a playful way to stand in solidarity.

The donation: 100% of proceeds will go to Girls Inc. Inspiring and supporting all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

The brand: Missoma

The IWD campaign: Say hello to #ChangeAGirlsLife Missoma’s partnership with The Prince’s Trust. For six weeks from March 2nd Missoma will be donating 50% from each sale of their ‘Pendants of Power’ collection.

The donation: 50% from all ‘Pendants of Power’ sales will go to The Prince’s Trust Women Supporting Women initiative to #ChangeAGirlsLife by nurturing, empowering and inspiring young women to build their own futures through employment, self-employment, education or training.

The brand: QUAY

The IWD campaign: QUAY have teamed up with supermodel Ashley Graham for their #CHOOSETOCHALLENGE – a partnership that challenges the way things have always looked by advocating for inclusivity and representation in fashion, invoking confidence in their communities, and envisioning a brighter future for the next generation of women.

The donation: Quay donated to three non-profit social enterprises including, Girls Out Loud inspiring teenage girls in the UK and beyond to have confidence, self-belief, emotional resilience and a positive self-image. Rev’elles (in France) and Girls Inc (in the USA).

The brand: The Clear Cut

The IWD campaign: Founder of New York-based fine jewellery brand The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau, has launched a scholarship program to sponsor one BIPOC woman’s tuition for The Graduate Diamonds Program at GIA, with a guaranteed 6-month paid internship and then an opportunity to join The Clear Cut and be matched with a mentor.

The donation: Shop the labels Spark Pendant during the month of March with 50% of profits will go towards The Clear Cut Scholarship Fund.