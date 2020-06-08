Sophie Wessex has spoken out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal resignation

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles. They have since lost their HRH status, Sussex Royal brand and have relocated to California.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals, with reports that they have ruffled feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now having to step up.

This however couldn’t seem further from the truth in a recent interview with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Sophie, a longstanding and well-loved royal family member, took part in a rare interview this week, opening up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock departure in the conversation.

Sending her well wishes to the couple who are now living in LA, Sophie told The Sunday Times: ‘I just hope they will be happy.’

And when asked about the pressures joining the royal family,’ Sophie added: ‘We all try to help any new members of the family.’

‘Remember I’d had five years to adjust,’ the Countess explained when comparing Meghan’s situation to her own ease into the royal family. ‘And for our six-month engagement I was even staying at Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out.’

We hope Meghan and Harry are having a relaxing time in Los Angeles!