Simon Cowell is planning a small wedding to fiancée Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell opens up about his future plans, and upcoming wedding to fiancée Lauren Silverman.

The The X Factor judge has eight-year-old son Eric with his partner, and thought it was about time he tied the knot with Lauren for the sake of their child.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “For Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him.”

But the 62-year-old also can’t see himself dating ever again, and wants to take the next step in his romance.

He added: “I also just couldn’t see myself ever dating anyone again. The idea of going out on a first date now is too weird.”

Simon proposed to Lauren – who has 16-year-old son Adam from her previous relationship with Andrew Silverman – on holiday in Barbados over the New Year with Eric and Adam there to witness the special moment.

Simon has already mapped out their wedding, and is planning the entire do because he is hoping for a small ceremony.

The businessman is taking the reins on their wedding because he thinks if it is left to his soon-to-be-wife it will be a big do and very similar to his 50th birthday party.

Speaking about the wedding plans, he said: “I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen – there will be 600 people and it’ll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party.”

Simon has previously, and quite openly, admitted he didn’t see the point in getting married, but has since changed his tune, and has revealed the coronavirus pandemic has brought him and his partner even closer together.

Speaking previously to OK! magazine, he said: “Covid-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realise whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not.

“And we really really did. So to answer your question… yes, the romance is still alive. We’re closer than ever.”