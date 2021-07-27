Sarah Ferguson opens up about not being invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary earlier this year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said ‘I do’ at Westminster Abbey in April 2011, and their special day was watched by millions across the globe.

Despite the fact that they exchanged their vows a decade ago, royal fans are just as interested in the finer details now as they were then, and over the years some sweet anecdotes have come to light – from the fact that William helped his wife with her hair on the morning of the wedding, to Kate’s decision to break a 350 year old tradition.

However, the royal guest list proved to be a little controversial. William revealed in a documentary that he threw out the original guest list, containing almost 800 people neither he nor Kate knew, on the advice of his grandmother, The Guardian reported in 2012.

He said: ‘There was very much a subdued moment when I was handed a list with 777 names on – not one person I knew or Catherine knew. I went to her and said: “Listen, I’ve got this list, not one person I know. What do I do?” and she went: “Get rid of it. Start from your friends and we’ll add those we need to in due course. It’s your day.”‘

One person who didn’t receive an invite to the big day was Sarah Ferguson, despite the fact that her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, attended, and she recently decided to open up about what happened.

In a new interview with Town & Country, the Duchess of York said: ‘I didn’t think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding. I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal.’

She did, however, attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, and while she declined to comment on her thoughts about the Sussexes departure from royal life, she insisted that Princess Diana would be proud of both her sons and daughters in law.

She continued: ‘I believe that Diana would be so proud of her boys … and she’d be so proud of her grandchildren.

‘If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, “I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen.” Because each has got her own voice.’