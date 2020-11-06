The Queen once held a ‘tranquility’ service after staff complained that her home was haunted

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We don’t know what to think.

The Queen is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, and from her former security codename (it’s Sharon) and the fact that she does her own make up to her hilarious reaction to a guest tripping over one of her corgis, she never fails to make news.

This week however it was one of her homes, Sandringham, that got everyone talking, as it emerged that staff had previously complained to the monarch that the building was haunted. And the Queen’s reaction was very surprising.

According to the diaries of royal biographer Kenneth Rose, who died in 2014, Queen Elizabeth held a service at Sandringham after her staff reported that the property was haunted.

The room in question that staff were reportedly afraid of, according to Kenneth, was a downstairs bedroom, where the Queen’s father George VI had died.

Kenneth reported that Prue Penn, the Queen Mother’s lady-in-waiting, had revealed to him that the Queen and her mother held a religious service in the room during the summer of 2000 to calm everyone’s fears.

‘Some of the servants had complained that the room was haunted and did not want to work in it,’ Kenneth explained of the alleged situation.

The Parson that Kenneth reported was from Norfolk reportedly held a ‘little service’ for them and sensed ‘some sort of restlessness’ in the room.

‘The parson held a service there, not exactly of exorcism, which is the driving out of an evil spirit, but of bringing tranquillity,’ Kenneth claimed. ‘The congregation of three took Holy Communion and special prayers were said, I think for the repose of the King’s soul in the room in which he died.’

Kenneth’s diaries continue: ’The parson said that the oppressive or disturbing atmosphere may have been because of Princess Diana: he had known such things before when someone died a violent death.’

We don’t know what to think.