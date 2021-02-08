Rupert Grint admits he hasn’t seen the Harry Potter films

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Um - what?

There’s nothing quite like get comfy on the couch and watching Harry Potter, especially when the weekends are dark and gloomy and you need to inject a bit of excitement into your Sunday. Although the films wrapped back in 2009 (yes, it really was that long ago), magic-loving muggles are just as obsessed with the movies as they were in the noughties.

Despite watching the films hundreds of times, Potterheads are always finding out more – whether it’s the recently reported fact that Draco Malfoy only appeared in 31 minutes of the entire franchise, or Victor Krum’s unbelievable transformation since his trip to Hogwarts.

The beloved books and films have sparked everything from escape rooms and puzzles and a themed Cards Against Humanity game, to huge Hollywood spin-offs in the form of the Fantastic Beasts series and a theatre spot in the West End.

Earlier this year, Matthew Lewis – who played Neville Longbottom – revealed that he can’t watch the movies as he finds it too ‘painful’ to see himself on screen, and it turns out he’s not the only one who has chosen not to settle down with a cuppa and enjoy the wonders of the wizarding world.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, has admitted that he hasn’t actually seen all of the films. Erm – what?!

Although he is one of the most popular characters in both the books and the movies, Rupert revealed that ‘stopped watching them’ – but promised that he would eventually catch up with his daughter, Wednesday.

During an interview with Variety, he surprisingly confessed: ‘I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres.

‘But after that I stopped watching them. But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her.’

Can you believe he hasn’t got round to it yet?

Neither can we.