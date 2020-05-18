Yet another royal wedding has been postponed due to Coronavirus

Here’s everything you need to know...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the U.K. entering its third month of lockdown.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

It was the subject of weddings that made the most royal news, as Princess Beatrice was forced to delay her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following the outbreak.

And they weren’t alone, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother James Middleton forced to postpone his wedding to Alizee Thevenet, originally scheduled for July.

It’s very sad,’ a source close to the couple reportedly told the Daily Mail. ‘But it’s just not practical to hold it in this crisis. Holding an AngloFrench wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able – and happy – to attend.’

This week however it was another royal wedding that was cancelled following advice on non-essential social interactions.

The royals in question? Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark and her American lawyer fiancé, Matthew Kumar.

The royal couple were set to wed this month on Spetses, a Greek island, but have now been forced to announce its cancellation.

It looks like 2021 is going to be the year of royal weddings!