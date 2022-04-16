Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After a tweet alleging A$AP Rocky was cheating on Rihanna went viral on social media, the original poster has since apologized. Louis Pisano, a fashion writer, made the unverified claim recently and it was later picked up by media outlets; leading to Pisano tweeting out an apology today.

Pisano’s original tweet – which has since been deleted – claimed the musicians had broken up after Rihanna ‘caught’ A$AP Rocky cheating on her with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. (Muaddi has also denied the claim.) The rumours trended widely across social media, sparking speculation amongst fans.

Pisano did not reference Rihanna, A$AP or the tweet directly, but wrote, ‘I’d like to address the situation. Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received.’

‘At the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it. So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets,’ Pisano continued.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Adding they had ‘no excuse’ for their behaviour and had ‘unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand,’ Pisano said, ‘I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused.’

Pisano also said they would be stepping away from Twitter for the time being.

While A$AP Rocky and Rihanna – who is currently pregnant – have not addressed the situation, Muaddi posted to social media to deny the rumours yesterday.

Calling Pisano’s claims ‘an unfounded lie’ and ‘vile,’ she wrote in her Instagram stories, ‘I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.’

‘I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!’ she wrote.

Rihanna recently opened up about her pregnancy and relationship with A$AP in a Vogue interview, in which she was photographed showing off her baby bump in a lingerie catsuit and white latex gown.

She revealed the pair’s close friendship initially was a barrier for the pair, telling Vogue, ‘I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.’

With time however, she said he became her ‘family’ over the pandemic and the rest was history with Rihanna even bringing him to meet her parents in Barbados. She said, ‘There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part my life by his side.’