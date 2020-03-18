The Queen is relocating to Windsor amid the coronavirus outbreak

The government has issued precautionary guidelines to control the coronavirus outbreak, and many people are following new advice with regards to social distancing, whether that means working from home, avoiding public spaces and limiting contact.

And the royal family is no different. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be ‘observing the quarantine in Canada‘, and at royal events the family is refraining from shaking hands.

Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen will be relocating to Windsor Castle on Thursday 19th March, a week earlier than planned. She is expected to stay there for the Easter period and potentially longer.

It read: ‘Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19 March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.’

The 93 year old monarch is also set to cancel her traditional garden parties and postpone her upcoming commitments, and the rest of the royal family are also stepping back from engagements.

The Queen has already cancelled visits to Cheshire and Camden as a ‘sensible precaution’, and future events in the ‘coming months’ are also being cut.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: ‘Three garden parties hosted by the Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will not now take place.

‘Guests already invited to these garden parties will be asked to attend in 2021.

‘Two additional garden parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place.’

It is yet to be confirmed whether the annual Trooping the Colour event will take place this June, as announcements ‘will be made in due course in consultation with the government’.