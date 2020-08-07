The Queen is opening her private gardens for the first time in 40 years

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We are so here for this.

Coronavirus changed everything about life as we know it, and with restrictions on socialising and many confined to home, social media became the method of contact.

Not exempt from this was the royal family, with The Queen leading the way and giving non-stop tours around her gardens at her multiple homes.

The first couple of glimpses were inside her Windsor Castle home, with the monarch posting a photograph of her holding her weekly audience with the Prime Minister via telephone earlier this year. And the second, again showcasing Windsor Castle where the Queen was isolating, showed her staff applauding the NHS in the grounds.

The monarch then went on to share glimpses of her Buckingham Palace and Sandringham estates, marking National Gardening Week.

This week, Queen Elizabeth showed off her gardens once more, giving us all a treat as she announced that she would be opening her private gardens to the public for the first time in 40 years.

Breaking the news on Instagram, the Queen posted a stunning shot of her Windsor Castle gardens, captioning the snap: ‘From Saturday, 8 August, the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, created by George IV in the 1820s, will open to the public at weekends for the first time in 40 years.’

She continued: ‘In the 19th century, Prince Albert, consort of Queen Victoria, took particular interest in the garden’s planting scheme, and in the early 20th century, King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra held large garden parties there each summer.

‘In 1971 The Duke of Edinburgh redesigned the flowerbeds and commissioned a new bronze lotus fountain based on his own design for the centre of garden.’

So there we have it – the Queen’s gardens are officially open and we can’t wait to explore!