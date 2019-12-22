This picture of four generations of royals baking together is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Prince George is the star of the show, obvs

The royal family is getting ready for another Christmas Day together – although, unlike us, here’s why they open their presents together before the big day.

Most of the royal family will be spending Christmas with the Queen at her Sandringham estate, as is tradition. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending Christmas elsewhere with their young son, Archie.

The royal family has now released pictures of the Queen and Princes Charles, William and George all baking together, and it’s one of the sweetest things you’ll see all Christmas.

The pictures are part of the new ‘Together At Christmas’ initiative, which aims to support the Armed Forces and veteran communities with get-togethers during the festive season.

The special royal Christmas puddings will be part of 99 sent out to these annual get-togethers, also marking the Royal British Legion’s 99th year.

See what we mean? Adorable.

Cue several ‘We Three Kings’ jokes in the comments…