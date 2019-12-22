This picture of four generations of royals baking together is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Prince George is the star of the show, obvs

The royal family is getting ready for another Christmas Day together – although, unlike us, here’s why they open their presents together before the big day.

Most of the royal family will be spending Christmas with the Queen at her Sandringham estate, as is tradition. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending Christmas elsewhere with their young son, Archie.

The royal family has now released pictures of the Queen and Princes Charles, William and George all baking together, and it’s one of the sweetest things you’ll see all Christmas.

The pictures are part of the new ‘Together At Christmas’ initiative, which aims to support the Armed Forces and veteran communities with get-togethers during the festive season.

The special royal Christmas puddings will be part of 99 sent out to these annual get-togethers, also marking the Royal British Legion’s 99th year.

Four generations of the Royal Family 🎄 together at Christmas. New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres. The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans. The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth – also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year. Photos 📷 by @chrisjacksongetty

See what we mean? Adorable.

Cue several ‘We Three Kings’ jokes in the comments…

