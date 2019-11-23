People are no longer allowed to ask the Queen about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Wait, what?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world right now, with everything from the rumoured royal feud to the private jet controversy never failing to divide public opinion and make viral news.

Yes, whether it’s pure speculation or the truth, the Sussexes have proven to be pretty controversial in recent months, with the family of three appearing to be all anyone can talk about.

The noise grew so loud over the past few months that it seems that palace aides were reportedly having to warn the Queen’s visitors not to bring up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the monarch.

‘Courtiers were aware the Sussexes are all anyone wants to ask her about,’ a source told The Sun. ‘So to nip it in the bud some have taken to having a quiet word with some guests awaiting an audience with the Queen. They suggested that questions around Harry and Meghan may not be the best choice as a topic of polite conversation.’

The source continued: ‘Naturally, it’s informal rather than any official policy and there’s no suggestion the Queen is even aware.’

This comes after journalist Quentin Letts tweeted about a similar situation, posting to his social media page: ‘Friend of an acquaintance was about to go riding with HMQ. Was given v firm advice. “Talk about anything except one subject.” Brexit? “No. The Sussexes.”’

To be honest she does have more pressing matters to attend to like a country to rule.