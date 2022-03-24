Apparently the Queen will only ever answer the phone to these two people

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s time is extremely precious – the monarch usually has a packed out diary, whether it’s attending official royal engagements or meeting with important figures. So it makes sense that she has someone who breaks in her shoes for her (no time wasted pacing around the Palace and getting blisters) and her very own ATM at home to save dashing around looking for cash.

But it also turns out that the monarch is extremely picky about who she will answer the phone to, and who she will personally call.

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, the Queen only takes calls from two people – and you might be surprised to find out who they are.

Despite being the heir to the throne, Sacerdoti told royal commentator Christina Garibaldi that it isn’t Prince Charles. But she does answer the phone to one of her children; her only daughter, Princess Anne.

So who is the second lucky caller? It’s none other than her racing manager John Warren.

Using her Samsung smartphone which is reportedly kitted out with anti-hacker encryption my M16, these two VIPs are the only individuals who are guaranteed to get through to the Queen.

He explained: ‘Apparently the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones. She also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone.

‘But the two people she phones the most are said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.’

So now you know!