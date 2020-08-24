The Queen will not be returning to Buckingham Palace this year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus changed life as we know it, with the pandemic confining us to our homes and imposing social distancing rules on how we work and socialise.

Even the royal family was forced to follow suit, with the Queen absent from her Buckingham Palace home since March.

Queen Elizabeth has been isolating at her Windsor Castle home with Prince Philip since lockdown began, travelling to Balmoral, Scotland, earlier this month for her summer holiday.

According to recent reports, the Queen and Prince Philip travelled up to Balmoral for their annual break, boarding a plane to Aberdeenshire and then being driven on to Balmoral Castle. Further reports added that the royal couple were joined by their two dorgis (a mix of dachshund and corgi).

The Queen and Prince Philip are scheduled to stay in Balmoral for several months, with visitors from the Cambridge family to the Wessexes set to visit.

While the Queen would usually return to Buckingham Palace after her summer holiday, it has emerged this week that she would instead be travelling to Windsor Castle. In fact, according to a report by The Sunday Times, the Queen might not return to Buckingham Palace this year.

According to the publication, HRH is expected to keep Windsor Castle as her base and only commute to London to carry out royal engagements.

Here’s hoping the Queen and Prince Philip have a nice summer holiday!