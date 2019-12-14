The Queen is hiring a social media manager so dust off your CV

If you sleep, eat and breathe all things social media and you’re also a huge fan of the royals, the perfect job has just cropped up.

The Queen is looking for a Head of Digital Engagement to ‘provide digital and editorial leadership to a small team of digital media specialists, drive the content strategy of our digital channels, and work with colleagues across the organisation to continuously improve our digital presence.’

The right candidate will receive a salary of up to £50,000, 33 days holiday and free lunches. Lovely.

So what does her majesty expect of you should you wish to be her very own social whizz?

The job description reads: ‘Whether you’re covering a State Visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you’ll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences.

‘With an eye to the future, you’ll work to hone and shape our digital communications through understanding new technologies and stimulating creativity. You’ll also inspire progress in your team, sharing best practice and developing their skills alongside your future vision.’

The individual will have experience ‘managing and editing high profile websites, social media and other digital formats’, and be ‘an expert in your own field’.

It continues: ‘You’ll be knowledgeable when it comes to best practice in all matters regarding digital communication, including management and latest technical developments. In a fast-paced and deadline driven environment, you’ll be comfortable making editorial judgements, developing strategy and managing wide-reaching projects, while overseeing and helping deliver our day-to-day digital output.’

You’ll also need to have ‘an understanding of how to maximise their benefits and minimise any risks’ and ‘be confident using a range of content management systems, social media platforms and analytics tools.’

She’s looking for a ‘natural communicator’ with ‘exemplary and compelling writing and editorial skills’.

Applications close on Christmas Eve, with interviews taking place in January 2020.

Good luck!