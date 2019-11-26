The Queen may be forced to delay her Christmas holiday this year

And it's all down to politics

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with everything from the Prince Andrew scandal to the rumoured royal feud making news.

One of the most talked-about royal family members however is the Queen, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen to the reports this week that she had cancelled Prince Andrew’s birthday party.

This week however it was her holiday plans that made news, with it reported that the monarch was having to delay her scheduled R&R this Christmas.

And why? Politics.

Yes, really. Every year the Queen travels to Sandringham, typically on December 19, kicking off the big royal Christmas.

With the UK’s general election fixed for 12 December however, it is reported that the monarch might have to push back her holiday plans.

If Boris Johnson wins the election, he will reportedly call the Queen to make a speech on December 19 and reopen parliament, the very same day she would have taken her holiday.

‘Should this prime minister return, the State Opening of Parliament and the Queen’s Speech will follow on Thursday December 19,’ it was announced.

This is the second time this year that the Queen will have had to delay her plans for politics, pushing back her Balmoral summer holiday in July until the next Prime Minister was chosen after Theresa May’s resignation.

We hope the Queen enjoys her holiday – when she finally gets to go.