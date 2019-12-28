Princess Charlotte received an adorable gift from a member of the public on Christmas Day

'Her face lit up and she said, "Yes please."'

This year, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their festive Sandringham debut, attending the Christmas Day church service with their parents.

Unlike last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not present for this year’s celebrations, as they chose to spend Christmas overseas, away from the UK and US.

The royals famously open their presents on Christmas Eve, but on the day, Princess Charlotte lucked out as she received an extra-special gift from a member of the public.

Gemma, who has cerebal palsy, was given the bright pink inflatable flamingo called Felicity as a 39th birthday present, and had brought the toy with her to Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Despite how much she loved Felicity, who rarely leaves her side, she kindly offered the flamingo to Charlotte when she saw how much she liked it, too.

‘She goes everywhere with me. She’s like my lucky mascot,’ Gemma told The Daily Mail. ‘But Charlotte kept looking at Felicity and I thought: “I wonder if the Princess would like her?”

‘So when she came over with Prince George and their parents after the service, I asked her: “Would you like Felicity?”

‘Her face lit up and she said, “Yes please.” I told Charlotte, “You don’t have to call her Felicity if you don’t want to; you can call her whatever you want.”‘

It seems that the exchange really made Gemma’s Christmas. ‘Then both she and George gave me a hug and I was on cloud nine,’ she continued.

‘They were so sweet and it is a moment I will remember for ever as being special. The atmosphere was just awesome.’

Adorable!