Princess Beatrice has apparently been ‘in tears every day’ over her father’s TV interview

Prince Andrew made news this month as he finally addressed his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, 66-year-old multimillionaire businessman and registered sex offender who died in an apparent suicide earlier this year.

Epstein, whose name Prince Andrew has been linked to, was being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls (some as young as 14) and in an attempt to address the allegations, Prince Andrew did a royal first earlier this month, engaging in a one-hour interview about Epstein with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, aired from Buckingham Palace.

Described as a ‘car-crash’, the public reaction to the TV interview was widely criticised, prompting Prince Andrew to step down from his royal duties and move his office out of Buckingham Palace.

And while everyone from Prince William and Meghan Markle to the Queen are reported to have strong opinions on the matter, it’s his daughter Princess Beatrice who is said to have been left particularly distressed.

The whole scandal is said to have really upset her, even reported to have affected the recent birthday party of her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

According to sources, the dinner party was a ‘solemn and awkward affair’.

Going on to talk about Beatrice’s behaviour, the source continued: ‘Beatrice was somber and make-up-free for the birthday dinner. She was probably worried that her mascara would run. She seemed quite tearful at times. In fact, Beatrice has been in tears every day since the interview went out.’

It has even emerged that Beatrice was involved in the interview, with a source telling the Daily Mail that the 31-year-old ‘sat in on the discussions’.

‘Initially, Beatrice was skeptical that a television interview, which would inevitably delve into her father’s private life, was such a good idea,’ the source reported. ‘She was asking lots of pertinent questions and had her doubts. But by the end of the meeting she was convinced’ that it was the only way to put rumours behind them.

The royal family has not yet made an official statement.