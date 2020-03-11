This royal family member looks set to become the first to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Canada

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world right now, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.

This week, Harry and Meghan returned to the UK, undergoing their final engagements before officially leaving the fold, and from that viral umbrella photo to the Queen extending a sweet olive branch to them, the Sussex family has been making non-stop viral news.

With the Sussex couple now returning to Canada to be with their son Archie, there is talk as to when we will next see them and of course, when they will be expecting royal visitors.

One royal family member has been tipped to be the first to visit the couple – Princess Anne.

Yes, really. Prince Harry’s 69-year-old aunt, often referred to as the hardest working royal, is Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Canadian Navy, among other roles.

She is therefore expected to be visiting Canada in May, with rumours mounting that a run-in with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be on the cards.

We’re looking forward to seeing the photographs if this happens!