Prince William talks about Prince Harry in a new open letter

Prince William and Prince Harry have been battling feud rumours for months. Before stepping down as a member of the royal family, Harry spoke about their relationship during an interview for the documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, addressing the speculation by saying: ‘We are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.

‘We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.’

However, the pair are said to be back in touch and are now talking more since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family.

Now, William has written an open letter for The Diana Award, an anti-bulling campaign created in honour of the late Princess Diana.

Shared on The Diana Award’s Instagram account alongside photos of the brothers, the Duke of Cambridge spoke about Harry, their joint support of the organisation and how proud they are to be a part of it during these ‘times of uncertainty’.

William wrote: ‘I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award.

‘My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty.

‘Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever.’

He added: ‘This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks.’

It is one of the first times that William has spoken publicly about Harry since his younger brother stepped down from royal duties earlier this year.