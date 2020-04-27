Prince William reveals Prince Charles and the Queen’s favourite hobby

When they’re not working, attending official engagements or travelling the world on tours, the royals have some rather interesting hobbies. The Queen’s stamp collection has reportedly earned her a pretty penny, Prince Philip has a talent for coaxing black truffles, Prince William’s favourite hobby ‘frightened’ the monarch and Prince George loves ballet.

But William recently opened up about one of Prince Charles’ favourite pastimes – and the Queen reportedly enjoys it, too.

Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie spoke about the Duke of Cambridge’s comments during an interview where he said that since his coronavirus diagnosis, Charles has been walking a lot.

He said: ‘I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned, he fits the profile of somebody, at the age he is at, which is fairly risky, and so I was a little bit worried. But my father has had many chest infections, colds, things like that over the years. And so, I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it’s going to be him. And actually, he was very lucky, he had mild symptoms.’

He continued: ‘He is a mad walker. Loves just waking. So I think he found it quite difficult. Especially, also I think with his mental health, being stuck inside and not being able to go for walks.’

On the Royally Obsessed podcasts, Fiorito said: ‘I love to picture Charles as a ‘mad walker’. I’ve heard that Queen Elizabeth is also a ‘mad walker’.

‘She walks her corgis all the time… She walks 10 miles a day or something.’

The Queen is currently isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip and 22 members of staff, and while she was unable to see her family when she celebrated her 94th birthday last week, she reportedly enjoyed video calls with her children and grandchildren.