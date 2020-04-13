Prince William has been given a new role during the coronavirus crisis

The Duke of Cambridge comended the British public as he spoke with charity workers

If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge homeschooling their children wasn’t enough to be getting on with, the duke has started a new job during the coronavirus crisis.

As well as dividing their home schooling responsibilities, Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a new, unseen photo of their home at Kensington Palace to mark Easter.

The prince has just been appointed patron of the National Emergencies Trust, a role that commenced on Easter Sunday. The trust’s ongoing coronavirus appeal has raised millions of pounds for charities that are supporting local communities and the vulnerable during the pandemic.

As part of his new role, William made calls to workers at small charities in England and Wales to thank them for their vital work during the current crisis, including Jacky Crawford, Moorlands Community Charity’s head of service. The Yorkshire-based initiative runs a food bank as well as a hot meals on wheels service for those in need.

In a video call, Jacky told the prince that there had been a ‘really dramatic increase’ in their referrals due to the new coronavirus. ‘There’s nothing like a crisis to bring you all together,’ she said.

‘I think Britian is at its best, weirdly, when we’re all in a crisis,’ the prince agreed. ‘That community spirit and community feel comes rushing back quicker than anything else.’

The prince also spoke with Natalie Webster, who runs community farm Dal Dy Dir, which supports people living with disabilities. The funding from the National Emergencies Trust has been used to get food parcels to nearby vulnerable individuals.

‘Thank goodness you’re there, Natalie,’ the prince said. ‘It’s got to be reassuring for everyone when so much is changing around them, to know you’re still there and your team are still looking out for them. That little bit of reassurance goes a long way.’

He added: ‘The Welsh are always really good at coming together and looking after each other. You see that always in the rugby matches, there’s a good Welsh national vibe there. I love it.’

How lovely!

Here’s to all of us supporting our local communities at this strange and uncertain time.