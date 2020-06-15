Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly being very carefully watched by the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here’s everything you need to know….

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and from their relocation to Anmer Hall to their surprise Zoom appearances, they have been the subject of viral news since lockdown began.

Sweet photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte volunteering were the centre of news this month, but on the whole it has been all about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have noticeably stepped up to reassure the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, and in the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, all eyes have been on the Cambridge couple.

According to reports, the Queen is not exempt, with the monarch keeping a watchful eye on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

‘The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will be watching very carefully,’ Tom Quinn, author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir explained in a Channel 5 documentary. ‘Especially given that younger royals in the past have got things very badly wrong and they don’t want that to happen again.’

Tom Quinn did add however that Prince William and Kate Middleton have truly been allowed to shine this past few months, explaining that it is something they have done in their own ‘modern way’.

Well, that’s that.