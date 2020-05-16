Prince William and Kate Middleton are running their first Instagram takeover

A royal first!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are running their first Instagram takeover!

This week an insider revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly stepping up more than ever before in the Queen’s absence as she ‘can’t go on forever’.

Prince William also talked about his brother, Prince Harry, in a new open letter penned for The Diana Award.

Last night, the couple announced that their Shout intiative (@giveusashoutinsta) would be taking over their @kensingtonroyal account on Saturday.

Hosted by volunteer Alexis Caught, who will answer questions from the public throughout the day, the special Q&A is in honour of the text service’s first anniversary.

In a group video call with volunteers earlier this week, William joked: ‘It’s the first time we’ve done this, so it’s a big responsibility, Alexis. Don’t mess this up!’

The Duke added: ‘You guys are the trailblazers, you have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work; we really appreciate it.’

Great stuff.