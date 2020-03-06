Here’s why Prince William and Kate Middleton delayed their trip to Galway

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s departure to Canada, it’s hardly surprising that the Cambridge family are making non-stop viral news.

The three Cambridge children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the ones that really get the public talking, from Charlotte’s signature sass and George’s surprising nickname to Louis’ hilarious first words.

But while the three tots make the most news, it’s their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Ireland, and from Kate’s headband game to Prince William’s beer joke, it’s safe to say it went extremely well.

The most news this week however came from reports that their trip to Galway was initially delayed.

Yes, the final leg of the royal couple’s Irish tour was pushed back a bit as their flight arrangements yesterday were affected by bad weather.

‘Fog in Dublin delayed their departure,’ reported a spokesperson for the Irish Government, but luckily it seems that it was only around a 30 minute delay.

‘Thank you to all the wonderful people we met in Ireland!,’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted to their Instagram account today, drawing their tour to a close.

We hope the Duke and Duchess had a lovely tour!