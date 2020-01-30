Harry’s friend says he has ‘suffered a lot’ and just ‘wants a normal life’

Everyone has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step back as ‘senior royals’, from Justin Trudeau to Oprah, and now Harry’s old friend, Nacho Figueras, has opened up about the couple’s unprecedented move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be cutting back on royal duties, aiming to become financially independent from the institution and splitting their time between the UK and Canada going forward. While they hoped to continue supporting the Queen, talks were held with the monarch, Prince Charles and Prince William and it was decided that they will no longer be able to formally represent the crown and they lost their royal titles.

Harry spoke about the difficult decision during a speech at a London dinner for his charity, Sentebale, revealing that ‘there was no other option’ but to resign, telling guests: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.

‘I hope that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.’

In a clip for the ABC special, Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown, Figueras said that he has spoken to Harry since the royal split.

‘I spoke to Harry a few days ago,’ he said.

‘He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be right? Because when you have a thousand paparazzi outside your house in Canada waiting to get a picture of your son that’s not very normal.’

Figueras also hinted that the impact of Princess Diana’s death has contributed to Harry’s decision to step back, continuing: ‘He’s protecting his family, he’s protecting his wife and his child – he was a son of someone that has suffered the attack from the press firsthand, and it’s undeniable, and he doesn’t want for that to happen to his family.’

Harry is currently in Canada with Meghan and their son, Archie Harrison, and it is unclear when they will return to the UK.