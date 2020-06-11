Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is reportedly ‘stronger than ever’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a tumultuous couple of years, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex subjected to a string of online abuse since tying the knot.

Meghan Markle in particular has faced a strong backlash, something the royal family and Prince Harry in particular have had to speak out about on multiple occasions.

After rumours of feuds with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors and attacks on their ‘celebrity’ lifestyle, Harry and Meghan intended to step back from their roles as ‘senior’ royals, hoping to keep serving the Queen but become financially independent.

Instead, due to the whole situation blowing up publicly, the couple lost their HRH titles and Sussex brand, relocated over the pond to a ‘paparazzi-proof’ LA mansion and are in the midst of a lawsuit against the tabloids that bullied them.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry ‘has been telling friends he still can’t believe this has happened’. But despite the past few bittersweet months for the couple, a source told Entertainment Tonight that ‘their relationship is stronger than ever’.

‘It’s a bit ironic because one of the things that was making Meghan unhappy about living in the U.K. was that she felt isolated and she missed her friends,’ the source explained to the publication. ‘But now she’s back in the U.S., which is what she wanted, but is isolated and can’t see her friends.’

The source continued: ‘Their relationship is stronger than ever’, reportedly going on to add that the lack of distractions and commitments has only been a blessing for the couple.

We hope Meghan and Harry are finally enjoying a much-needed break.