Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the most millennial nicknames for each other ever

Royals – they’re just like us. Sure, they may live in palaces, travel in carriages and wear tiaras on the regular, but when it comes to family life, they’re just normal people.

Two of the most relatable family members are of course Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite recently dropping their titles.

While the laid back couple is required to be a bit more formal since becoming such public figures, they are still the same old Harry and Meghan behind closed doors, melting our hearts with their refreshingly touching relationship.

We all know Harry refers to his bride as ‘Meg’ and the former Suits actress revealed her nickname for Harry in her wedding speech, reportedly referring to the 35-year-old as ‘My Prince’.

But according to recent reports, the couple tends to use very practical nicknames for each other, referring to the other by their initial.

Yes, Prince Harry calls Meghan ‘M’ and Meghan calls Harry ‘H’. How very millennial!

The sweet nicknames were revealed during their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

‘They are besotted and very sweet with each other,’ a source reportedly told People of ‘M and H’.

The source continued: ‘Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid – he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.’

Well, that’s lovely.