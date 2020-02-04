Buckingham Palace has just denied yet another false report about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Here’s everything we know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

Amid the backlash they have faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking forward to having a bit more privacy and stepping back, moving earlier this month to Canada with their baby.

Now, the couple are apparently looking forwards – something that has prompted a lot of speculation and false reports.

In fact, the palace is having to step in on a regular basis to set the record straight.

Last week it was Meghan’s career that the Palace was forced to speak out about, denying claims that she would be appearing on her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s reality show about second weddings.

This week however it was a report that the couple had joined an endorsement company that Buckingham Palace shut down.

The endorsement firm in question, Sheeraz, boasting clients from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez, reportedly claimed it had signed a deal with the royal couple.

‘Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,’ the firm announced via their Instagram account.

The deal, according to Buckingham Palace, is ‘categorically untrue’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet addressed the rumours.