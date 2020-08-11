Prince Andrew’s social media channels have been removed from the royal family website

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties last year, following his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The 60-year-old royal’s name has been linked to the 66-year-old millionaire businessman and registered sex offender who died in an apparent suicide last year.

Epstein was being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls (some as young as 14).

Prince Andrew stepped down from his duties following his ‘car crash’ TV interview with BBC Newsnight‘s Emily Maitlis in an attempt to clear his name.

Since stepping down from his duties, the scandal has only got bigger, with top attorneys calling the royal out for his refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

This past month has also seen the arrest of Prince Andrew’s close friend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, with her charges in relation to Epstein, as well as the release of a shocking photograph of Ghislaine and Kevin Spacey sitting on Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s thrones.

Not only is the photograph in question under fire for being disrespectful, it is also photographic evidence solidifying Prince Andrew’s connection to Epstein.

And while the palace has not officially responded to recent news, there have been telling signals.

Firstly, Prince Andrew’s official website has now been taken down. Prince Andrew’s official site – thedukeofyork.org – no longer exists, instead redirecting the searcher in question to the general royal.uk page.

And secondly, the social media accounts belonging to Prince Andrew have been removed from the royal family’s official website.

The Duke of York is not alone, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s social media accounts also removed from the official website following their step down in March this year.

The mention of Prince Andrew on the official royal website now reads: ‘In November 2019, His Royal Highness The Duke of York stepped back from his public duties for the foreseeable future.’

We will continue to update this story.