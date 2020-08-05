We have all been treated to rare glimpse into Kate Middleton’s rustic family kitchen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Interiors goals alert.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her classic book collection and her sweet connection to Prince Philip to her parenting style, with strict rules on screen time and a ‘chat sofa’ in place to settle arguments.

It was her family home that made news this week however, as James Middleton gave a sneak peek inside the Middleton family’s rustic kitchen.

Uploading a video about how apples are beneficial for dogs to his Instagram, James gave viewers an accidental glimpse of the kitchen in the Middletons’ Bucklebury home, where the 30-year-old has been based with his parents, Carole and James, and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet since lockdown began.

The interiors? Cream tiles, a hell of a lot of storage space and some instagrammable cooking utensils.

This isn’t the first time that James has given a sneak peek of his parents’ home, posting a viral video of the Bucklebury garden to social media in March showing James shaving his beard for the first time in seven years.

It also however gave an insight into Kate’s childhood home and Middleton family life in general – alfresco wine evenings, home made bunting, dogs everywhere, flower displays and a beautifully manicured garden.

