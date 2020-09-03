Trending:

Michelle Obama recalled the time she once took off her engagement ring and threw it

    • 'I threw it where I would know it would go!'

    She might not live in the White House anymore, but that hasn’t stopped former First Lady Michelle Obama inspiring us on the regular.

    In fact, she’s our go-to girl when it comes to pep talks and calling out injustice.

    The world was relieved therefore when she launched her own podcast, dishing out endless advice and inspiration and calling out issues that we need to be having bigger conversations about.

    For so many of us, our friendships have been absolutely critical in helping us get through our toughest days and celebrate our highest highs. And this week on the #MichelleObamaPodcast, I’m talking to a few of my girlfriends: Sharon Malone, Denielle Pemberton-Heard, and Kelly Dibble. Our conversation is a pretty good window into what I love about these ladies. We can reminisce, laugh at each other’s stories, and most of all, we can talk about what’s going on in the world or in our own lives. And with everything that’s been going on over these past few months, it’s been especially crucial for us as women of color to have friends to lean on—a group we can sort through it all together. But to me, this episode isn’t just about my friendships. It’s about yours. It’s about the old friend from school who’s been a confidante for every crucial moment of your life. It’s about the girls who cheered you on during the good times or gave you a shoulder to lean on when times were tough. It’s about the people who know you and support you like no one else. I hope that after listening to this episode, you’ll reach out to them and let them know how much they mean to you. Click the link in my bio to hear this week’s episode with my girlfriends.

    Past episodes have seen the former First Lady talk about her experiences with racism and her low-grade depression.

    This week’s episode however was about marriage, with Michelle recalling her and Barack’s 28-year marital journey with her guest, TV host Conan O’Brien.

    Recalling a moment she once took off her engagement ring and threw it during their engagement, Michelle explained: ‘I got mad at him about something and I took my engagement ring off and I said “Forget this, who needs this,” and I threw the ring.We were in my car. I wasn’t really throwing it out. I threw it where I would know it would go. I didn’t mean it. I wasn’t like “this is it” – it was effect.’

    Going on to talk about Obama’s reaction, she continued: ‘Whenever Barack gets the chance to relive that, as an example of how fast and quickly I can go there, he does. He remembers it and I don’t. I had to learn that he feels things much more deeply over a longer period of time. He remembers the exact words used, the context that they were in. And I’m like “Wow, I don’t even remember being mad.” So I had to learn how not to go there. You have to learn to communicate in a way that the other person is going to hear it.’

    The latest Michelle Obama podcast episode is out now.

