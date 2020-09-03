Michelle Obama recalled the time she once took off her engagement ring and threw it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'I threw it where I would know it would go!'

She might not live in the White House anymore, but that hasn’t stopped former First Lady Michelle Obama inspiring us on the regular.

In fact, she’s our go-to girl when it comes to pep talks and calling out injustice.

The world was relieved therefore when she launched her own podcast, dishing out endless advice and inspiration and calling out issues that we need to be having bigger conversations about.

Past episodes have seen the former First Lady talk about her experiences with racism and her low-grade depression.

This week’s episode however was about marriage, with Michelle recalling her and Barack’s 28-year marital journey with her guest, TV host Conan O’Brien.

Recalling a moment she once took off her engagement ring and threw it during their engagement, Michelle explained: ‘I got mad at him about something and I took my engagement ring off and I said “Forget this, who needs this,” and I threw the ring.We were in my car. I wasn’t really throwing it out. I threw it where I would know it would go. I didn’t mean it. I wasn’t like “this is it” – it was effect.’

Going on to talk about Obama’s reaction, she continued: ‘Whenever Barack gets the chance to relive that, as an example of how fast and quickly I can go there, he does. He remembers it and I don’t. I had to learn that he feels things much more deeply over a longer period of time. He remembers the exact words used, the context that they were in. And I’m like “Wow, I don’t even remember being mad.” So I had to learn how not to go there. You have to learn to communicate in a way that the other person is going to hear it.’

The latest Michelle Obama podcast episode is out now.