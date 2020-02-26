Thomas Markle unsurprisingly has strong opinions on Meghan ‘humiliating’ the Queen

Oh dear.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ the statement read. ‘We intend to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’.

The statement continued: ‘It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’

It was then announced that the couple would be losing their royal titles and paying back the millions spent on the renovations of Frogmore Cottage. The couple have since relocated to Canada and this week it was announced that they would be losing the right to their Sussex Royal brand.

Meghan Markle’s father was unsurprisingly quick to comment, engaging in an interview with TMZ to share his thoughts.

‘I’m very upset with Harry and Meghan right now,’ he explained in the interview. ‘They don’t have a right to speak to the Queen the way they’ve spoken to her. I think it’s an insult to the Queen and the British people.’

This isn’t the first time Thomas Markle has spoken out about the drama, opening up about it in a recent documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story.

‘With Meghan and Harry separating from the Royals… it’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream,’ he recalled in the Channel 5 documentary. ‘Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away. It looks like she’s tossing that away for money.’

He later continued: ‘When they got married they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the Royals and to represent the Royals. And it would be foolish for them not to.

‘This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it.’

