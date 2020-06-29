Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a very public stand against hate speech

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle has faced a huge wave of online hate since joining the royal family.

From the moment the former Suits actress was rumoured to be dating Prince Harry, she was hounded by the press and public alike, with Harry forced to release an unprecedented statement asking for her privacy.

Since becoming a royal family member it has only got worse. The run-up to the couple’s wedding was overshadowed by Thomas Markle drama and cruel reports of Meghan making Kate Middleton cry, pitting the royal sisters-in-law against each other. Her pregnancy was consumed with online abuse in the form of body shaming, and after welcoming baby Archie to the world, the mum shaming started.

Frankly, Meghan has been unable to put a foot right, and eventually the Sussex couple were forced to step down from their royal family roles, become financially independent and relocate to Los Angeles for the sake of their mental health.

It wasn’t surprising therefore when the Sussex couple reportedly made a public stand against hate speech last week, with both Meghan and Harry knowing the impact of online abuse and bullying all too well.

According to a source close to the couple, via HELLO!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly voiced their support for the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

The campaign in question reportedly looks at Facebook’s oversight in stopping hateful content and calls for a boycott of Facebook advertising.

The source continued: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on how to move the tech industry in a more humane direction. This includes their longstanding advocacy for supporting mental health in the social media era, was a key focus of a visit they convened at Stanford University back in February, and is also fundamentally connected to what they are building into their new organization Archewell.’

The source then went on to tell HELLO! that Harry and Meghan ‘believe there is an urgent and pressing need to remodel the framework of our online public spaces in a way that is defined more by compassion than hate; by truth instead of misinformation; by equity and inclusiveness instead of injustice and fearmongering; free, not weaponized, speech.’

We look forward to seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next move!