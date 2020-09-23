Royal experts predict Prince Harry will be hurt by the exclusion of Meghan Markle from royal photographs

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles, lost their HRH status and Sussex Royal brand and moved across the pond to the US.

The Sussex family’s exit from royal life prompted a wave of backlash, with people taking most umbrage with the fact that the royal family seemed to have taken offence.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the past few months have been consumed with rumours of fallouts and feuds.

This month however, the royal family appeared to show their love for Prince Harry, extending a very public olive branch on his 36th birthday in the form of multiple social media tributes.

‘Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!’, tweeted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside a sweet photograph of the three of them racing.

Prince Charles also posted a tribute, uploading a series of photographs of his son to Instagram alongside the caption: ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!’

Royal experts have weighed in on the tributes however, and according to them, Prince Harry must have been hurt by the exclusion of his wife Meghan Markle from the photographic tributes.

Royal expert Amanda Platell opened up about the tributes to the Daily Mail, explaining: ‘Despite Palace protocol dictating that spouses are not included in pictures celebrating royal birthdays, it must have hurt Prince Harry deeply to see that the images released by his grandmother, father and brother to celebrate his 36th birthday all excluded his wife Megs.’

Fingers crossed it was an accident!

We hope Prince Harry had a very happy birthday.