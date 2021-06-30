Meghan Markle’s mum gave her the sweetest nickname as a child and she still uses it today

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royals are known to have some very affectionate nicknames for each other. Prince Philip used to call the Queen ‘Lilibet’ – the name which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to their daughter – and Prince William had an absolutely hilarious name for his grandmother when he was a little boy. The royal children also have sweet names for each other, and Prince George has a brilliant one for his father.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no different, with Harry calling his wife ‘Megs’ and the Duchess of Sussex calling him ‘H’. Cute.

We also know that Prince Charles has an unusual nickname for his daughter-in-law, referring to her as ‘Tungsten’ because he ‘admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy.’

But does Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, have any special names for her daughter? It turns out she does, and it’s a sweet nickname she still uses today.

Meghan’s uncle, Joseph Johnson, told the Mail Online that the Duchess of Sussex is referred to as ‘Flower’.

He also spoke about Doria’s surprise when Meghan revealed she would be marrying into the royal family.

He said: ‘All of us were just really, really stunned. Shocked. Especially Doria. She was so excited. She was just saying ‘My little Flower!’ How can this be true? Unbelievable.

‘She said: “My Flower’s going to be a Princess, wooh-wooh-wooh!”‘

How lovely!