Laura Whitmore has spoken about how she dealt with the loss of Caroline Flack

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She shared that she 'didn't deal with it properly'

In a new podcast, Love Island host Laura Whitmore has opened up about dealing with her grief after losing both her cousin and her close friend Caroline Flack this year.

Sadly, Caroline took her own life in February. Laura’s cousin also died shortly after, having contracted coronavirus earlier this year.

Speaking candidly on the Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast, the presenter shared that dealing with the grief of both losses has been challenging.

Laura said that she ‘wasn’t in a position’ to deal with her grief properly when Caroline lost her battle to mental health earlier this year.

She reflected: ‘I think at the time I didn’t deal with it because I probably wasn’t in a position where I could, because I was still doing this show [Love Island] and I really didn’t know…’

‘I’ve never lost someone in my group of friends who is so young. It’s hard, I’d get tagged in something by a fan account of Caroline and I’ll think it’s Caroline and it’s only now it’s hit me that’s not her.’

Despite some people finding lockdown difficult, the star shared that, for her, it gave her time to grieve. The fact she had no choice but to have a career break actually meant she could process what had happened.

She shared: ‘I feel it’s okay to do a grieve privately if you choose to… I found it really difficult because it [Caroline’s death] was so public, that’s why lockdown was really great if I’m honest because I had that privacy, and I had that time.’

Laura added: ‘I’m that person that doesn’t like to stay still and maybe to my detriment sometimes. I’ve always got a suitcase and I’m always going somewhere.

‘I’ve been forced to stay still, and I think it’s been good for me… my body needed a break and needed a break badly when March came. I was forced to take a break.’

‘It has been so, so important for me to deal with things, a lot of things have happened this year.’

Sadly, it wasn’t just Caroline who Laura was grieving for. The 35-year-old also lost her cousin to COVID-19 this year.

On the topic, she shared: ‘It’s been a difficult year for so many people, and a lot of people have lost people before their time. My cousin passed away of coronavirus during lockdown, he was only in his 40s in Ireland.’

To listen to the full Women’s Health podcast, head to their Linktree. Or, if you have been affected by this story or know someone who may need help, Samaritans is open 24/7 on 116 123 or at samaritans.org.