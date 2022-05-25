Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The model hasn't testified before.

It’s been reported that supermodel Kate Moss will be giving evidence at the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial this week.

The 48-year-old dated Depp, 58, for around four years from 1994 to 1997.

In previous interviews, Moss has been quoted as saying she cried “for years” after Depp ended the relationship – although why Moss and Depp broke up has always remained unclear.

Iconic figureheads of the 90’s, the pair met when Moss was 20 and Depp 31. But Depp broke things off and met French actress Vanessa Paradis shortly after. They conceived a baby together just three months later.

It’s thought that Moss will be making an appearance at the trial this week via video link, the final week of the much-covered case.

She is testifying for Depp after Heard mentioned Moss being pushed down a staircase when testifying last week.

Moss did not testify in the previous London court case – only Depp’s exes Paradis and Winona Ryder appeared.

So why is Moss appearing now? She has never commented on the court case publically prior to this or detailed Depp being violent when they were together. But as Heard mentioned Moss, Depp’s team now have the legal opportunity to call her to the court time.

Similarly, The Daily Mail reports that Moss might be appearing to repay Depp back for a favour from seventeen years ago.

His drug use has been detailed in both court cases and Moss was once known for her drug habits. Following their break up in 1997, Moss checked into The Priory rehab clinic, only to continue to struggle with drug use until the mid 2000’s.

Living in Primrose Hill and dating Pete Doherty, it was in 2005 – two years after she had confirmed that she was clean and sober – that the model was filmed snorting “line after line” of cocaine in a recording studio.

At the time, Depp spoke out in defence of the model, saying: “The first thing that went through my mind was, I was concerned for her, hoping that she was OK.”

The Daily Mail suggests that Moss may be appearing via video link to defend his reputation, as he did to her, and return the favour.

