Kate Middleton visited this popular high street shop over the weekend

We'd love to know what was in the bag

Think the royals don’t pop out to the shops every now and then like the rest of us? Think again.

Kate Middleton has previously been spotted shopping in Sainsbury’s, as well as taking the train to a royal engagement with the rest of the public.

She and Prince William are also partial to ordering their favourite takeaway from time to time (and who can blame them?).

Just back from her royal tour of Ireland, where she and Prince William addressed current Coronavirus fears, Kate Middleton was spotted dropping into another popular high street shop this weekend. Can you guess where?

Not far from Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted paying a visit to her local Waterstones on Friday, leaving with a big reusable bag of books. Who doesn’t love a book haul, we say.

According to MailOnline, the duchess asked an assistant to point her in the direction of children’s history and military-themed books, suggesting her eldest two children are fans of the genre.We can definitely see Prince George being a big fan of Horrible Histories when he’s a bit older!

We’re glad to hear members of the royal family are big readers, just like us.

Now, do you think the duchess has a loyalty card…?