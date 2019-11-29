Kate Middleton secretly completed two days of work experience on a maternity unit

Kate Middleton had two jobs before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge – she worked in the fashion and retail industries, first working for her family business, Party Pieces, a brand that sells high-end party supplies for birthdays, weddings and celebrations in general, before landing a job as an accessories buyer for Jigsaw.

But Kate also decided to secretly complete two days of work experience at Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit in London this week.

While it wasn’t promoted by the Palace, Court Circular reports that Kate Middleton spent time on the ward after looking into an official record of royal engagements.

According to Hello!, Kate shadowed midwives and consultants on Tuesday and Wednesday and divided her time between visiting the antenatal, postnatal and labour wards. She is also said to have reunited with the midwife, Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, who assisted with the delivery of Princess Charlotte.

As well as being patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Kate works closely with the Early Years Project which was set up to improve support for parents and young children.

In a letter released earlier this year, Kate said: ‘There are undoubtedly challenges in trying to bring about the transformation that will make positive change for generations to come, and help break the inter-generational cycle of disadvantage and trauma, yet I am inspired every day by the people I meet and am committed to supporting this endeavour…

‘I hope my long-term commitment to working in the early years will help make a difference over a generational timescale.’

She also said in a statement: ‘We all know how important childhood is; and how the early years shape us for life. We also know how negative the downstream impact can be, if problems emerging at the youngest age are overlooked, or ignored.

‘It is therefore vital that we nurture children through this critical, early period.’

Go Kate!