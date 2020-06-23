Kate Middleton made an important promise to a young boy during her most recent royal engagement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here’s everything to know…

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, something that has only increased over the coronavirus pandemic with their roles noticeably elevated to reassure the nation.

Yes, these past few months, the Cambridge family has been at the forefront, applauding NHS workers on their doorstep with the rest of the nation, taking part in Zoom calls and bingo nights, and of course posting non-stop gorgeous family photos to keep up morale.

This past week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even became some of the first royals to take part in face-to-face engagements since the lockdown started in March.

It was a virtual engagement between the Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, that made the most news however, with the two royal women taking part in a video call to mark Children’s Hospice Week.

The Duchesses spoke to the family of nine-year-old Fraser Delf, who tragically passed away from Coats plus syndrome in January.

Fraser’s 13-year-old brother Stuie has been fundraising in his brother’s memory, doing a sponsored 5K run every day last month and raising an amazing £18,500 for the hospice that looked after Fraser.

‘I hear you’ve been doing lots of fundraising, which has been amazing,’ Kate told Stuie, before asking who had inspired him. And when he replied, ‘Captain Tom’, Camilla responded: ‘Captain Tom has done a lot for this country, hasn’t he? He’s inspired so many people. You must be very fit, Stuie.’

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is patron at EACH, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice’s, is later said to have made Stuie a special promise. According to Stuie’s mother, Kate promised to plant a sunflower in memory of Stuie at an EACH centre.

Well done Stuie! Keep up the good work!