The one thing Kate Middleton regrets about her Christmas Day outfit

The royals are always impeccably dressed on Christmas day. This year, Kate Middleton stepped out in a grey Catherine Walker coat with a green fascinator, matching Princess Charlotte’s double breasted coat.

It was the first time that Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents on the walk to St Mary Magdalene Church, on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, for Christmas morning church service, and so the decision to wear matching colours was a sweet mother and daughter nod.

However, it seems the Duchess of Cambridge has one regret when it comes to what she decided to wear.

Royal fan Rachel Anvil and her mum, Karen, spoke to Kate on the day and revealed that she was a little too toasty.

Karen told Metro: ‘Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot. She said, “I really shouldn’t have worn this.”

‘I’m there talking to Charlotte about dolls, and my daughter’s talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn’t fake; it was a genuine discussion. It was about a minute, but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend. They are totally different with the public [than the press].’

Talking about Charlotte, she also added: ‘She was a beautiful, lovely princess. She’s just so much fun. She’s definitely got a little cheeky side.’

How sweet!