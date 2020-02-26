Kate Middleton is announced to be entering a new ‘royal phase’

Here's everything you need to know..

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

This past month has seen the Duchess hit the headlines more than most, with her candid appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, going viral.

Yes, from opening up about her severe morning sickness to her experience with mum guilt and the ‘terrifying’ photo call on the Lindo Wing steps, these past few weeks have been all about Kate.

In fact, some people credit the Duchess of Cambridge and her relatable nature with keeping the royals afloat in the past few months of drama, from the Prince Andrew scandal and Harry and Meghan’s departure to the multiple royal divorce announcements.

Kate is undoubtedly entering a new phase of speaking candidly and the public certainly seems to be on board.

‘I think for Kate, hearing her in a space she felt confident to speak very openly was refreshing,’ HeirPod host and royal expert Omid Scobie explained. ‘I think for Kate, hearing her in a space she felt confident to speak very openly was refreshing. I feel like she exposed herself in a way that we haven’t seen before. I think this is a great new phase that we’re seeing the Duchess of Cambridge in now.’

He continued: ‘We actually had a chance to speak with Giovanna at a Kensington Palace listening session. She herself was blown away by just how candid Kate was in that conversation. She told us that she’d never heard Kate speak so openly in this way before. Today marks the end of her survey which she has been promoting and getting many people of the UK involved in. I think there have been well over 200,000 participants in this. Kate herself has said this is her most important project yet. This is a lifelong project that will take her far into the future, certainly for the next decade.’

Well, that’s that.