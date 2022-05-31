It’s thought Johnny Depp won’t be in court when his trial verdict is read

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's why.

If you’ve been following the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, you’ll know that it’s been quite the high-profile case.

The pair are now waiting on the jury’s verdict for the defamation case, which saw Heard diagnosed with a personality disorder and Depp refuse to look at his ex-wife.

Depp is seeing Heard for defamation following a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” He maintains his innocence, saying that she ruined his reputation and lost him the majority of his work as a result. One lawyer called it an “incalculable” amount.

While the first part of the trial is now over – all evidence has been given and the closing arguments were read on Friday – the seven jurors are still left to decide their verdict.

Video you may like:

You’d have thought that Depp and Heard would want to be in the courtroom to hear the verdict of the ordeal, but it’s believed that neither will be present in person when it’s announced.

The verdict will be announced in the same courtroom that evidence was given in in Fairfax, Virginia.

Why? Well, just this week Depp was spotted onstage in the UK, where he performed alongside singer Jeff Beck.

Taking the stage in Sheffield at City Hall, he sung and played guitar on Sunday night.

It’s been reported that Beck fans in the crowd were “stunned” as Depp played his own version of the John Lennon song Isolation.

He released the cover with Beck in 2020 after working on the content during the lockdown.

Fun fact that you likely won’t know: Depp is a musician as well as an actor, forming the band Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry back in 2015.

Fans have speculated that the surprise performance in England likely indicates that he won’t be in Virginia for the trial verdict. If he continues to perform with Beck, he will be appearing at the Royal Albert Hall this evening.

It’s also thought that Heard may stay away from the courtroom for the verdict.

Neither actors have publicly confirmed or denied whether they will be appearing in the courtroom for the verdict as of yet – more as we have it.